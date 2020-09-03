WhatsApp restarts the development of Vacation Mode

The new Vacation Mode feature in WhatsApp allows users to keep their chats in a file when a new message arrives.

WhatsApp has reportedly rebooted the development of vacation mode, a feature that seeks to offer users options to silence archived chat even in the event of new messages.

Currently, WhatsApp offers users the ability to archive chats, but when a new message arrives, a notification appears for users. Vacation mode seeks to disable this ability and development on this feature was reported a year ago, but WhatsApp appears to have abandoned it later. However, the latest Android beta update suggests that WhatsApp has restarted work in this new vacation mode.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.199.8: what’s new? • FINALLY: WhatsApp to develop the Vacation Mode again! 😍

• Archived Chats redesigned.

• Automatically archive old chats.

• Media Guidelines.https://t.co/Xqb9utwJHi NOTE: THESE FEATURES ARE UNDER DEVELOPMENT NOW!!! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 2, 2020

WhatsApp v2.20.199.8 beta has been released for Android, and tool tracker WABetaInfo has delved into the code to discover new features in the messaging platform. Vacation mode was once again seen in development after it was previously dropped. This also means that users of the latest beta version will still not be able to see the feature. As mentioned, this vacation feature allows users to keep their chats in a file when a new message arrives.

Vacation mode on WhatsApp

This new reincarnated version detected in the latest beta version comes with a dedicated section for archived chats that allows you to choose different parameters. Once this new feature is active, archived chats will move to the top of your chat list and tapping on them will open the dedicated “Archived Chats” section which has a new button called “Notifications”. Within the notifications, two new options have been added: Notify new messages and Automatically hide inactive chats. These options allow users to choose the behavior of archived chats when new messages arrive.

For example, if you decide to disable “Report new messages”, archived chats remain archived even when new messages arrive. The second option “Automatically hide inactive chats” is reportedly an extension of vacation mode and, if enabled, chats older than six months are automatically archived.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp v2.20.199.8 for Android also suggests that the company is working on implementing media guidelines when adding interactive annotations on images, videos, and GIFs. This will help users to perfectly align text, emojis, and stickers when sending an image in a chat, group, or status update. Again, these guidelines are not available yet because this feature is in development.



