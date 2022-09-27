WhatsApp reports the discovery of two critical vulnerabilities: update the app right now!

WhatsApp has announced the detection and elimination of two different critical vulnerabilities. However, these vulnerabilities still exist in the versions in which they were discovered.

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app to date with more than 2 billion users, shared an article that concerns all modern users. Updating the WhatsApp Security Advice page, the company announced the discovery and elimination of two critical vulnerabilities.

Vulnerabilities fixed in the new update received 9.8 and 7.8 points out of 10, respectively, on the CVE scale, which is a vulnerability metric. So these vulnerabilities were extremely critical vulnerabilities.

Vulnerabilities discovered and fixed by WhatsApp:

CVE-2022-36934: According to WhatsApp, the vulnerability may allow third parties to make video calls on your behalf.

CVE-2022-27492: This vulnerability allowed you to integrate malicious code and run it in videos sent to you.

Vulnerabilities still exist in versions v2.22.16.12 of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business in Android and iOS apps. To eliminate the risk of negative impact of security vulnerabilities, it is useful to update the WhatsApp application to the latest version.

How do I check the WhatsApp version?

Open the settings page in WhatsApp.

Click on the help page.

Click “Application Information”.

The WhatsApp version will appear.