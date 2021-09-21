WhatsApp Removes Shortcut From Facebook Messenger Integration

This Monday (20), WhatsApp released another version for its users in the iOS and Android beta program. Discreet, the novelty removes an unusual function — and possibly little used — by internet users: the shortcut to Messenger Rooms (Rooms). Previously, the “button” made it possible to create a video call with up to 50 participants on Facebook.

More specifically, the shortcut was added to the messenger about 1 year ago, but it didn’t get much public attention. Thus, the feature may have been withdrawn by Facebook for a readjustment or even to make room for something different, which could better meet the users’ needs.

Availability

Currently, the Messenger Rooms shortcut removal has only reached users in the WhatsApp beta program on iOS and Android, versions 2.21.190.11 and 2.21.19.15 respectively. It’s still unclear whether the news will make it to the main release channel, however, it’s quite likely — considering the history of test versions of the messenger.

While the Messenger shortcut has been removed, WhatsApp is working on implementing a more flashy icon for WhatsApp Pay, the Facebook-based payment system.