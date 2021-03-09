WhatsApp reminds users: accept new terms or be ‘blocked’

WhatsApp has postponed the implementation of the new terms of use of the app that share data with Facebook, but it is reminding users of the guidelines that come into effect in May. The platform started sending notifications asking the user to read and accept the rules of use, which will be mandatory to continue using the messenger in the future. Those who do not accept, will no longer be able to send or receive messages.

Screenshots displaying the warning show that WhatsApp is sending notifications within the app. The window appears at the top of the conversations tab, indicates that the rules of use and privacy will be modified and the user needs to accept the new terms.

When opening the page, the user receives more information about the changes before reading the full text of the new guidelines. WhatsApp emphasizes that it does not collect personal information and that conversations are encrypted, aiming to reassure users about sharing data with Facebook.

In addition, WhatsApp also points out that the account of users who reject the new terms will not be exactly blocked. However, access to the essential features of the application will be limited, as explained by the company previously.

WhatsApp will start enforcing its terms of use and privacy on May 15. Initially envisaged for February, the new guideline was postponed after complaints from users and also legal actions against the platform.

WhatsApp does not indicate that it will change the controversial terms of use and is taking the extra time to provide clarifications to the public. “There is a lot of misinformation causing concern, we want to help everyone understand our principles and facts,” said the company, in a statement published on the official website of the messaging app.