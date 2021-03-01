WhatsApp Releases Video Mute Feature for Android Users

WhatsApp has released the video mute feature, which has been tested for about 1 month, for all Android phones. iOS users have to wait a little longer for the feature.

WhatsApp finally released the “mute video” feature, which was seen in the Android Beta version in early February, for all users. With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to mute the video while sending a video to the other party.

Whether you’re recording a video with WhatsApp’s own camera app or trying to post a video from your gallery, you can mute the video by tapping the “mute” icon in the upper left corner of the video editing screen.

Some video snapshots may have poor sound quality or contain too much background noise. WhatsApp prevents users from transmitting these “noises” to the other party with its feature of mute the video.

WhatsApp has released the feature of mute video for Android users only for the time being. However, as the update reaches users gradually, some users may not be able to use it yet.

Users with an Android smartphone can start using the feature by updating the application to v2.21.3.19 via the Play Store. It is currently unknown when the feature will be released for iOS.