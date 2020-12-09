WhatsApp Protests App Store Privacy Requirements

Apple recently made some changes to the privacy requirements on the App Store. In the change made, developers now need to share what kind of data are collected by the applications they open for download on the App Store. WhatsApp is protesting this decision. The protest is due to privacy requirements leading to unfair competition.

WhatsApp, the world’s most used instant messaging application, is an application that users of smartphones with both Android and iOS operating systems love and use. WhatsApp, which is constantly developed for both web version and mobile, also updates its privacy and security policies from time to time. WhatsApp, which was announced to change its privacy policy in the past days, came up with a different issue today.

Apple recently made a change to the App Store’s privacy policies. This change requires that all applications published on the store are more open and clear to users. Now all apps published on the App Store will have to explain what user data they are collecting and how to use it. This situation, which can be seen as quite logical for users, does not seem to like WhatsApp.

The new privacy policy creates unfair competition:

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, announced that this change made by Apple on the App Store created an anti-competitive situation and caused unfair competition. The company stated that the iMessage application, which is installed on all iPhone models by default and does not need to be downloaded from the App Store, should also be explained. In addition, WhatsApp stated that users should be able to compare WhatsApp and iMessage.

Stating that such a comparison cannot be made in the current situation, WhatsApp interpreted that Apple’s move, which does not put all first and third-party applications in the same style, will put WhatsApp at a disadvantage in the competition.



