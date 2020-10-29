WhatsApp Pay should start operating in November

Cielo’s chief executive, Paulo Caffarelli, revealed on Wednesday (28), during the electronic payments company’s financial announcement conference, that there is an expectation that the Central Bank (BC) will authorize the use of the WhatsApp for payments, called WhatsApp Pay.

Without revealing names, Cielo’s chief executive said that his expectation is based on what “we have heard from parties involved in the matter”, according to which the country’s main monetary policy enforcer would authorize the start of WhatsApp Pay operations in November , without specifying whether it would be before or after the start of the PIX.

What is WhatsApp Pay?

The WhatsApp Pay payments and receipts system was announced by Facebook, owner of the instant messaging application, earlier this year, and started operations in Brazil in June, in partnership with Cielo, as the platform’s buyer.

However, the BC suspended the service a few days later, asking for more information to authorize it definitively. In August, the regulatory authority allowed “a limited group of cards” to conduct low-value transactions using WhatsAppPay, just to test the use of the system.

How does WhatsApp Pay work?

WhatsApp Pay basically works as a system to send and receive money from people through the messaging app. To ensure the security of transactions, you will be required to enter a six-digit PIN code previously registered, or the biometrics of the cell phone.

For transfers between individuals, no fees will be charged for transactions, but these will only be allowed using debit cards. In addition, each user will have a sending limit of R $ 1,000 per transaction, and a maximum limit of 20 receipts per day, limited to R $ 5,000 per month.

In the case of companies, the use of credit and debit cards will be allowed. However, the establishment will have to pay a fee for each transaction. All payments will be processed by Cielo.

As a result of this partnership, users will only be able to use cards issued by Banco do Brasil, Nubank and Sicredi. However, the company informs that it will facilitate the entry of new partners in the future.



