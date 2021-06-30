WhatsApp Pay Reaches 100% of Brazilians In Just Three Months

WhatsApp: In early May, WhatsApp launched its payment platform, WhatsApp Pay. This Tuesday (29), the company announced that the resource reached 100% of Brazilians in almost three months after its launch. To celebrate the milestone, the messenger prepared an unusual meeting between Mark Zuckerberg and one of the idols of world football, Pelé.

In the video, the former player says: “WhatsApp has finally launched its payment service in Brazil. Let me call a friend who will definitely know how to use it.” Check out the full meeting:

How WhatsApp Pay works

WhatsApp payments feature can be used for transfers using prepaid, debit or multiple cards with the debit function without paying fees. Note that the card must be issued by one of the participating banks or partners (Banco do Brasil, Banco Inter, Bradesco, Itaú, Mercado Pago, Next, Nubank, Sicredi and Woop).

To start using it, just add once the card issued by one of the banks. Regarding security, the company claims that the user can only approve financial activities with a Facebook Pay PIN or cell phone biometrics. Furthermore, card data is protected with encryption.

Check out four tips to protect yourself when using WhatsApp Pay.