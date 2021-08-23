WhatsApp Pay: New Android Shortcut Makes App Payments Easier

WhatsApp started releasing in the messenger app for Android a new way to send money to contacts. The new feature makes transferring money as easy as sending a photo, audio or attachment in a chat.

The shortcut is the currency symbol of the country in question — that is, Brazilian users should see an icon with “R$”, while in India the icon is the Indian Rupees. The button is next to the document (the paper clip) and image (the camera) icons, as shown in the image below.

According to the WABetaInfo website, the novelty appeared in the application’s Beta version (2.21.17) and is already running, which means that it can soon be released also in the stable messenger. Later, iOS devices must also have access to the button.

Connected to Facebook Pay, WhatsApp Pay was released to operate in Brazil in May 2021, making the country the second to receive the news. Officially, the announcement took place last year, but regulatory problems involving the Central Bank delayed the tool’s arrival.