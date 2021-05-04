WhatsApp Pay is released in Brazil; see how to access

WhatsApp launched on Tuesday (4) in Brazil the new function of payments by messenger, WhatsApp Pay. Now, users will be able to make transfers using prepaid, debit cards or multiple cards with the debit function without paying fees.

The company points out, however, that the bank may charge fees for the use of overdraft and the operator may tax the use of mobile data. The new function has been under discussion since the end of March, when the Central Bank authorized the appeal. However, Facebook, the messenger’s owner, kept the release date confidential.

With the new functionality, it will be possible to see the status of transfers and the entire history of transactions carried out directly in conversations. Regarding security, the company explains on its official website that the user will only be able to approve financial activities with the Facebook Pay PIN or cell phone biometrics. In addition, card data will be protected with encryption – as will all conversations in the app.

To start using the service, just add the card issued by one of the participating banks only once. Check the official website on how to configure the service in your application.