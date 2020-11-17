WhatsApp Pay expected to start soon, says BC

In a press conference on Monday (16), the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, revealed that WhatsApp, Facebook’s messaging application, will be authorized for payments “soon” in Brazil. According to the executive, the monetary authority also has understandings with Google and other big techs in this regard.

When asked whether the operation of WhatsApp Pay would take place within the Pix instant payments system, the BC president stated that the company’s entry into payments will start in P2P mode, or “peer to peer” (transfer of values ​​between people),

Affirming that he is in contact with the CEO of WhatsApp, who, according to him, said that “the process at the Central Bank was faster than in other countries”, Campos Neto explained that, in a second moment, the platform will move to P2M (transfer between people and establishments).

At this moment, the Central Bank’s concern is to go through all the approval criteria, so that the system can foster competition, “in the same way that we are talking to Google and others,” he said or an economist. According to him, there is a desire to be in Brazil due to the “very broad” consumer market, with “opportunity in digitalization”.



