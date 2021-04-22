WhatsApp: option to speed up audio speed is now available

WhatsApp: If you are part of the team that does not enjoy receiving the famous long audios on WhatsApp, we have good news! The feature to play audio at a speed of 1.5x or 2x faster than normal has started to be distributed to all users. The goal is to “save” time by listening to voice messages.

The novelty had already been shown in the beta version of the app and remains identical. To change the speed between 1x, 1.5x or 2x just click on the balloon corresponding to the audio you want to accelerate. On Twitter, the novelty is already being celebrated. “guys, I loved this whatsapp update! ‘Mark Zuzuck’ made everything zero defects”, joked one user.

It is important to note that the option will only be available for the updated version of the application. In addition, the change, for now, was only noticed on Android devices and there is still no forecast for the arrival of the feature on the iOS system. Telegram, the main competitor of Mark Zuckerberg’s messenger, has had the option of accelerating audios since 2018.

Changes

The new tool follows a series of changes that the company has implemented in the application. One is that users will no longer be “warned” when the other person hears audio that you’ve sent. That is, the blue sign that indicated “viewed” will no longer appear for users who disable reading confirmation.