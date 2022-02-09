WhatsApp On Windows PCs Supports Night Mode

WhatsApp: Launched in November last year, the WhatsApp app for Windows has received a very welcome update to its interface design. Still in the testing phase, the messenger version now supports the popular night mode, which aims to improve the user experience in low-light environments.

With the update, WhatsApp Beta will follow the color theme used by default by Windows, adapting its entire interface to meet user preferences. Alternatively, it will also be possible to choose one of the options in a fixed way, allowing a greater level of customization.

Those interested in the feature can now test it after updating to the new version of the messenger, whether on Windows 10 or Windows 11 — currently, the latest available is “2.2202.12”. To access it, simply click on “Settings”, select the “Theme” section and, finally, choose the desired option — which can be “Light”, “Dark” or “Automatic (system)”.

Availability

Although it is still in the testing phase, also called “Beta”, WhatsApp for Windows is now available on the Microsoft Store and its download is free, as on other platforms.