WhatsApp On Up To 4 Devices Is Released To All Users

WhatsApp: On Tuesday (14), the WABetaInfo portal reported that WhatsApp began making testing support for multiple devices available, without the need to stay online on the cell phone, for users of the stable version of the app on iOS and Android. The novelty was released in July, but was exclusive to the beta version of the app.

Also, with the 2.21.19.9 update released in the Google Play test program, WhatsApp is working on “forcing” users to update the app with the new version of the tool.

The company claims that up to four devices and only one cell phone can be used at the same time. Content will remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

That said, the service warns of some limitations, such as the inability to send messages and make calls from WhatsApp Web, Desktop or Portal — Facebook’s smart screen — for individuals with outdated mobile versions of the service. See more information and a guide on how to enable the new feature in our special.