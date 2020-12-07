WhatsApp offline: app is in trouble on Monday

The week started full of instabilities in the world of digital services. At around 3pm, it was WhatsApp’s turn to go offline for many users. According to the DownDetector website, Brazil and Germany are the hardest hit.

As usual, Twitter started to be inundated with posts with complaints about the fall of WhatsApp.

There is still no information about what happened in the case of WhatsApp, however several services were affected by a cooling problem in an IBM data center this morning.

In addition, Caixa applications and the Trello management system were also down during the first period of the day.



