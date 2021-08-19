WhatsApp: Now You Can Send Messages That Disappear After 90 Days

WhatsApp is working on an expansion for the feature of sending messages that disappear after a while, according to the configuration made by the user.

This time, the novelty is a longer period for the messages to disappear: 90 days, which allows you to do an automatic cleaning after about three months in chats that you consider more private. Currently, the function has 24 hours and seven days options, which will be maintained on the platform.

The information, coming from the trusted WABetaInfo website, states that the feature is still under development. The novelty first appeared in Android Beta version 2.21.9.6 and, over time, should be expanded to other platforms and stable applications as well.

Messages that disappear alone are a classic feature of rival Telegram, but only reached the competing messenger as of the end of 2020. Also in August of this year, WhatsApp also officially launched a function of photos and videos that disappear after viewing.