WhatsApp Now Tests Encrypted Backups On iPhone

WhatsApp: This Thursday (7), the WABetaInfo portal revealed that the beta version 2.21.200.14 of WhatsApp for iOS devices added the option to create end-to-end encrypted backups for a specific amount of users.

The tool allows you to save backups on iCloud, preventing unauthorized access by third parties, including Apple, Facebook and the application itself, as the file will be protected with a password or a 64-digit key.

More security for messages

If the user uses this app update, it is possible to check the availability of the service by accessing the WhatsApp settings. Then choose the shortcut “Conversations”, go to the option “Backup of conversations” and see if the feature “End-to-end Encrypted Backup”, “Backup with end-to-end encryption” in free translation, is listed.

If the initiative is enabled, WABetaInfo recommends that the user remove the WhatsApp backup made by the device, which does not have the security measure. To do this, you need to go to the iPhone “Settings” and click on the Apple ID profile picture. Soon after, you need to access the iCloud tab, select the “Backup” option, then “Manage Storage” and remove WhatsApp from the list.

From there, the user will need to manually reset their WhatsApp conversation history if they switch iPhone. The password is also essential for this, that is, it must be kept in a safe place, as WhatsApp may not help in case you lose it (password or cell phone).