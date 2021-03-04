WhatsApp now supports video calling on desktop

WhatsApp now supports video and audio calls in the desktop application. It made it available to a limited number of users in December, and now other users will also be able to access this feature.

WhatsApp surprises users with its new feature!

The company announced that WhatsApp’s desktop application for Mac and PC started voice and video calling today. It also announced that it offers calls to other app users , both on computers and mobile devices . The calls made will be made end-to-end encrypted .

Voice and video calls are not a new idea for the app that has many users. Users had already made these calls from mobile devices for Android and iOS . However, the app started making desktop search available to a small group of users at the end of last year . However, the company said at its launch today that this feature will be accessible to all users . This means that WhatsApp calls will become more common across all users’ devices.

In the past months, WhatsApp’s privacy policy has worried many users. It was about this policy, which was widely featured on social media, that WhatsApp users received their conversations, images, and information. In line with this information, many users did not use the application and preferred other applications. In the light of the information received afterwards, users continued to use WhatsApp. Some users still do not prefer this application.

Like the current video calling feature included at the launch, the new desktop calling promises end-to-end encryption in the same way. Calls you make – audio or video – cannot be viewed or heard by Whatsapp and Facebook .

The most deficient part of this feature offered by the company is that the calls you make are not grouped. So your desktop search application not group calls the single support call. While the company doesn’t say when the group calling feature will arrive in the desktop app, it promised to expand to include support for group voice and video calls.

To use the new incoming video calling feature, you need to install the WhatsApp desktop application on your Mac or PC. For this, you need to have WhatsApp on your mobile devices and be a user. After installing the application on your computer, users will scan a QR code to log into the desktop application and then use the application normally.