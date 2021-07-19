WhatsApp now lets you join a video call in progress

WhatsApp: How many times has it happened to you that they make a video call and you can’t pick it up. Maybe now more than ever this has become a constant, but to avoid it there is a new function that you should know about one of the most popular apps. We talk about WhatsApp and its system to re-hook you to a video call. We tell you how it can be done.

Yes, you can reconnect to a WhatsApp video call

Group video calling is normal right now. Thanks to the help of smartphones and their front camera it is possible to speak and see several people at the same time, but sometimes the times do not accommodate the needs of each one. And it is that it is in those moments in which you can hesitate to ask one of the members to include you again, and that is counting on the conversation to continue active.

Luckily, this feature reaches one of the most used applications in the world and it is WhatsApp. Today the Facebook app has announced how you can join a video conference already started in a group of several people. The first thing to keep in mind is that this only works in groups and if the call continues. It makes sense, since otherwise you can always call a person or write to the group.

To enter a video call that has already started, you must follow the following steps:

Enter WhatsApp

Access Calls

Select group

Click on the Join button

The good thing about this improvement is that you can even see who is still in the room. This will give you an idea of ​​who the members of the call are and thus know if you are not the only one who is late to the event.

You can also invite others

It’s fine if you can join a WhatsApp group video call as long as it’s still available. It will give you the freedom to determine whether or not it is an important call and from there to know if you enter or not. But this is not the only novelty that the service now brings. It turns out that among the news that the Facebook app proposes, it also lets you add other users who are not in the group but who need to find out what happens in the call. They will have a permission to enter the room as long as it is active. You can also send a notification to all those who did not enter at the time as a warning.