WhatsApp News: How To Listen To An Audio Before Sending It And Re-Record It If Necessary

WhatsApp: At first a kind of ‘fashion’ that was thought to be fleeting, since WhatsApp audios or voice notes arrived in the app in 2013, little by little they made their way and today even if you don’t use them, it is rare that sometimes you don’t you have recorded and sent one -Although that means that we have also inadvertently pressed the button on the mic for 8 years and sent audios by mistake, since WhatsApp continues without wanting to move the button for voice notes.

And it is that voice messages are as fast as they are easy to record and send, although their main problem is that we cannot review them before sending them, listen to them in case we have said something wrong or they are not heard well. We can’t, can we?

Listen to an audio from WhatsApp before sending it

To record a voice message, simply touch the microphone icon, hold it down, speak, and then release it for the note to be sent automatically. But WhatsApp has just released a way to record voice notes that allows you to listen to them before sending them, or discard and re-record them again if you want.

A function that before was necessary to do with certain ‘tricks’, but now it is over, since WhatsApp allows you to do this:

Open an individual or group chat

Tap the microphone icon and slide it up to lock recording and use the hands-free

Start talking

Once you are done, hit the Stop button.

Tap the play button to listen to the recording. You can also touch any part of the recording to play it from that moment

If you don’t like it and want to re-record it, hit the trash icon to delete the voice message

If you like it, press the submit button to send it