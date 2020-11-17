WhatsApp: New update and with section ‘Read later’

One of the changes that WhatsApp will bring in what will be its next update is the new ‘Read later’ section, here the details.

The instant messaging App is constantly improving to provide an excellent service, which is why now the WhatsApp Archive Chat function allows you to hide a conversation from the Chats tab and access it again whenever you want. Now we also have the option: read later.

And it is that if already with WhatsApp Archive Chat the user can allow himself to organize conversations with his contacts, it is also an easy way to ignore someone without having to reach the secure blocking point.

Now, regarding the WhatsApp option, “read later”, what the company will do is that it will replace what is currently known as archived chats with the “Read later” section.

WhatsApp: Read later

In the new beta version, of the Android update v.2.20.206.2, the new change is seen. Archived chats have been renamed ‘read later’ to avoid interruptions, WABetainfo experts reported.

For this, the messaging service will not show any notification of new messages while the chat remains in this section. This mode, still in development, can be activated or deactivated manually in the configuration section. When will vacation mode come? Well, it seems like dark mode this one will take longer.

Recall that in previous articles Somagnews had already released the “WhatsApp vacation” mode which prevents a chat that we have archived from leaving again if it receives a new message, keeping that conversation in the archive without leaving until the user decide.

Vacation mode, which is based on silent mode, also works for WhatsApp groups, in case you have not yet found out what it is and how it works, here we tell you.

Once you have the feature available on your WhatsApp, you will see the archived chats move to the top of the conversation list under the same heading: “Archived Chats”. If you touch this option you will be able to enter and see all the listed conversations that you decided to archive.

