WhatsApp new this week: vacation mode, group calls

WhatsApp will soon add a new feature that will allow users to join a group missed call if it is still active. Besides that, WhatApp is also planning to release more updates to its group calling feature.

WhatsApp is constantly working to add new features to its platform. Last week, the reports detailed a number of features, from vacation mode to group call updates to a new website and a new website to notify users of security bugs on their platform that will be available on the messaging app in the future.

So, take a look at everything that happened on WhatsApp this week:

Customizable wallpapers

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to set different wallpapers in different chats. From now on, users can select a wallpaper that is visible in all chats. The company plans to change that by allowing users to customize their chat backgrounds.

WhatsApp Vacation mode

WhatsApp is working on a vacation mode feature that will keep archived chats hidden even when Android users receive a new message in archived chat. According to a report from WABetaInfo, archived chats will appear in a separate section in the chat window and only when users tap on it will they be able to access hidden chats. In addition, this section will come with special settings that will allow users to choose whether or not they want the notification of archived chats to be displayed.

Group call updates

WhatsApp is working to update its group calling feature. The company is adding a new ringtone for group calls. It also adds a new ringtone when users end a call. Lastly, the company will add a new feature that will allow users to join a missed call if it is still activated.

Dark theme improvements in WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is improving the dark theme available on WhatsApp Web. Now WhatsApp Web users will be able to customize the theme based on their PC theme.

Doodle enhancements

WhatsApp is also updating its doodle feature. Soon, users will be able to add solid chat color doodles. However, this feature is still in the development phase and will be available on the messaging platform in the future.

Security advisories website

WhatsApp has launched a new security advisory website that will report bugs and vulnerabilities in the platform that the company cannot always publish in the application release notes due to app store restrictions. The company has said it is working with leading security firms for the same.



