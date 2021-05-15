WhatsApp: New Privacy Rule Starts Tomorrow (15); Know What Changes

WhatsApp: The new WhatsApp privacy policy begins tomorrow (15), a decision that has been controversial in recent months. That’s because the new rule requires users to share data with Facebook in order to continue using the app. In addition, people who do not accept the new terms to date will lose messenger functionality.

According to the company, the goal is to integrate WhatsApp with the other social networks of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook and Instagram. Thus, data sharing can be used to display more personalized ads, improve friend suggestions, content targeting, among others.

The rule makes it clear that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can view private messages, listen to calls, share contacts or identify users’ locations.

User response

With the announcement of the new policy in January, the number of downloads from other messengers soared. Telegram and Signal, for example, reached the first place in the list of most downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Government agencies around the world also questioned the change, including Brazil.

With the repercussion, the company tried to defend itself. A few days after the announcement, the messenger released an infographic on his Twitter profile explaining what WhatsApp can and cannot do. “We would like to address some rumors and be 100% clear, we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption,” he said in the publication.

With the flood of criticism, the messenger postponed the deadline for acceptance – which would be until February 8 – to May 15.

What happens to those who do not accept

Last week, WhatsApp announced that it will no longer delete the accounts of users who do not accept the new terms. However, resources will become increasingly limited over time.

You will not be able to access the conversation list or reply to messages through the app, only by cell phone notifications. After a few weeks with the app in limited mode, WhatsApp should stop sending messages, notifications, or calls to the smartphone. Thus, the user can only return to having the messenger working normally when he accepts the new privacy terms.

Twists

On the afternoon of Friday (14), the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) stated that users who have not yet accepted the new rules, will be able to use the application for at least another 90 days without any restrictions. The decision to postpone the deadline was considered in conjunction with the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

The director of the ANPD, Nairane Rabelo, told GloboNews that the three months will be used for the agencies to analyze the situation in search of solutions. According to her, during this period, no user will be harmed for not accepting the terms.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp launched WhatsApp Pay, a new payment function of the app, which promises to improve the user experience earlier this month.

So, have you accepted the new terms? Tell us in the comments!