WhatsApp new feature for Android security is on the way

The company, which added the fingerprint login feature in 2019, continues to work on new features for user security. The face recognition system frequently used in new generation phones will appear as a new security feature for the WhatsApp Android version.

WhatsApp Android version will be protected by face recognition system

With the beta version of WhatsApp 2.19.221, the company added the fingerprint reader feature, making WhatsApp more secure. The fingerprint reader, which is actively used by many users, is unfortunately not included in some new generation phones. With the face recognition system actively used by iOS users, the feature of opening applications will finally be offered to Android users.

Considering only devices with face recognition system, users will no longer have to enter a password for application security. It is not yet known when this feature will be available with WhatsApp Android 2.20.203.3 beta.

Although face recognition systems provide high security, the facial recognition feature of some brands can be easily circumvented. Since the company has not made an official statement yet, it is not yet known how this feature will work in WhatsApp and how secure it will be. However, it is thought to be actively preferred by many users.



