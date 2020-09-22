WhatsApp: multiple device login is in final testing

Last Saturday (19), WABetaInfo revealed that a WhatsApp feature, already announced here at TecMundo, is in the final stage of testing for deployment: it is the tool that allows you to use a single account on up to four devices at the same time. In addition, the specialized website indicates that the new feature will be able to synchronize the history between Android and iPhone.

The big advantage is that the implementation of the so-called “Multiple devices” will eliminate the need for an internet connection on the main device. That is, the user can simply use the Whatsapp Desktop when the phone is turned off, or other devices.

According to WABetaInfo, although most of the features of this multi-device support are already ready, the work is still ongoing. But the website says the company’s plan is to launch a beta tester soon.

This information about the feature to connect and synchronize the account between devices has been “panned” in a future version of WhatsApp for Android. According to WABetaInfo, on the “Linked Devices” screen, it is already possible to view the “Multi-device Beta” option to enable the feature.

The configuration description is clear: “if enabled, all your linked devices will be able to work without a connection to your phone”. WABetaInfo also brings some details about the operation of the tool, which is considered a revolution in the interface of WhatsApp with its users.



