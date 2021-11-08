WhatsApp multi-device is open to everyone! How to use?

WhatsApp has launched the multi-device feature, which removes the synchronization requirement between the phone and the computer.

WhatsApp opened its multi-device support to all Android and iOS users. The feature was only available in limited numbers until now. The messaging platform, which has expanded access to all smartphones from today, allowed users to activate their accounts on four devices at the same time.

The multi-device feature appeals to those who want to run WhatsApp on a computer without a smartphone. Previously, in order to use your account on WhatsApp Web, your computer and phone had to be in sync with the internet. But multi-device changed that. It partially turned WhatsApp Web into a standalone platform.

How to use WhatsApp multi-device?

Recently, WhatsApp Web has also been renewed. The company has made both browser-accessible and store-installable versions of the app ready for multiple devices. Follow the steps below to activate the new feature on your smartphone:

Open WhatsApp.

For iPhone : Click the Settings icon in the lower right corner and enter Connected devices.

: Click the Settings icon in the lower right corner and enter Connected devices. For Android : Click the three-dot icon in the upper right corner and press Connected devices.

: Click the three-dot icon in the upper right corner and press Connected devices. Click on the ‘Multi-Device Beta Program’ option.

When a warning window pops up asking if you want to join the program, confirm the action.

After joining the WhatsApp multi-device beta program, your existing WhatsApp Web sessions on the computer will be closed. Go to the ‘Connected devices’ section, verify the fingerprint or Face ID and re-scan the QR code. WhatsApp Web will automatically transfer messages from your main phone to the computer.

You can use WhatsApp Web without the hassle of syncing your computer with your phone. Even if you turn off the main device completely or disconnect from the internet, you can continue to use WhatsApp on the computer you have connected.

Rules to remember

You can use WhatsApp on up to four secondary devices simultaneously. However, you can only link one phone at a time to your WhatsApp account. Multi-device support has not completely eliminated the need for a smartphone. If you don’t use your phone for more than 14 days, WhatsApp will disconnect your connected devices.

Additionally, WhatsApp multi-device currently does not support:

Clear or delete chats on secondary devices if your primary device is iPhone

Message or call people who have a very old version of WhatsApp installed on their phone

installed on their phone Using a tablet

View current location on secondary devices

Create and view mass mailing lists on secondary devices

But did you find the multi-device successful? You can write your ideas in the comments.