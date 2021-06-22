WhatsApp: MP Reiterates Immediate Suspension Of New Privacy Policy

WhatsApp: The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP) reiterated the request for WhatsApp to suspend the new app’s privacy policy. If Facebook, owner of the messenger, does not immediately comply with the measure, fines of R$100 thousand per day will be applied until a new court decision is taken.

The opinion with a public civil action on behalf of the Brazilian Institute for the Protection of Personal Data Protection, Compliance and Information Security (SIGILO) was signed by attorney Luiz Antônio de Souza. In the document, he says that the new policy could bring “hard-to-repair damage to WhatsApp users.”

In May, the entity had already filed a public action against the company, but the judgment of the 7th Civil Court of São Paulo dismissed the urgent provisional relief, claiming that it did not see any abuse by Facebook. Segilo appealed the decision and is now awaiting judgment by the São Paulo Court of Justice.

According to the founder and president of SIGILO, Victor Hugo Pereira Gonçalves, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is not complying with articles 7, 8, 18, 19, 46, 47, 48 and 49 of the LGPD. “The opinions of the MPSP will not only help in the construction of judicial success, but, above all, will be a new milestone for the necessary and guaranteed protection of the rights of data subjects in Brazil”, he said.