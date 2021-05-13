WhatsApp: MP Alerts About Coup That Uses Name Of Promoters

WhatsApp: The Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) issued an alert on Thursday (13), informing that scammers are using MP members’ names to apply scams on WhatsApp and email.

According to the agency, the gang has been sending messages through the app identifying themselves as prosecutors and asking for bank deposits and support from drivers and vehicles during displacements. This type of scam is being investigated in the state of Minas Gerais.

In addition, criminals are sending e-mails bearing the logo of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The communiqués inform that the possible victims are being summoned to appear in hearings and still have a malicious link that can allow access to the computer.

The MPDFT explained that the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (CNMP) has instituted a procedure to investigate these crimes, which constitute sham or ideological falsehood.

“The Public Ministry does not subpoena by e-mail. If any ministerial representative contacts directly with any citizen, civil servants or authorities, it is recommended to check the personal data and telephone numbers used with the respective prosecutors, through direct consultation on the website of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office or the respective branch mentioned ”, warned the entity.

Suspicious content and attempted scams can be reported to e-mail [email protected], through this electronic form or by calling 0800 644 9500 (toll-free).