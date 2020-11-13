WhatsApp: Missing messages reach iOS beta

WhatsApp for iOS also received, through an update, a feature that recently arrived on Android: messages that “self-destruct” after a while, bringing an additional burden of privacy to a group conversation or between two contacts.

The novelty only reached the beta version of iOS from the update 2.20.130.14 and should take some time to be made available to all iPhone users. The discovery was made by the website WABetaInfo.

The operation is the same: all messages sent in a conversation disappear after 7 days, if you activate the feature. The same limitations of Android are repeated here: forwards and replies to the original message do not disappear, the preview in the form of notifications can be seen and the media downloaded in the device’s internal storage are not deleted.

To activate the function, just access the settings of a conversation to check if the option of messages that disappear is enabled – it is positioned next to the encryption and media download items.



