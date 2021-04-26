WhatsApp: Messages That Self-Destruct in 24 Hours Are on The Way

WhatsApp: Those who use temporary WhatsApp messages will be able to count on a novelty soon, according to WABetaInfo. The website says that the feature launched in November 2020, whose settings so far limit the display of content to periods of seven days, will bring the option of 24 hours, reducing access time to them.

Also according to the vehicle, which had recently raised this hypothesis and brought more details this time, the implementation is in the development stage, but should show up in future updates both on iOS and Android and on the web / desktop.

In addition, it will not replace what it already offers, it will only expand the functionalities. Check out the screenshot released below.

Expanding horizons

From the image, it can be seen that the launch will be part of the same section where everything works today, complementing the screen accessed from private or group conversations.

In any case, WhatsApp continues to point out that messages sent by users, even with the feature enabled, are subject to other types of sharing.

In addition, it remains to wait for an official positioning of the platform or even the official announcement.