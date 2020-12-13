WhatsApp messages in bold, italic or underlined

As happens with many apps, WhatsApp is full of functions that do not appear at first glance, that you have to know where to look for them. Among them, the app a few years ago that allows you to differentiate each text message you send, personalize it so to speak. There are those who know this trick and use it daily, but if it is not your case, you can change the text in WhatsApp.

The app offers you two options for up to 4 different forms of text: In real time while you are writing your own message; or just before sending it. Both ways are just as simple, only one requires you to remember to place two punctuation marks, and the other to press the screen a couple of times.

Change the text in WhatsApp while writing the message

Italics

To italicize text, place an underscore before and after the text: _text_

Bold font

To write bold text, put an asterisk before and after the text: * text *

Strikethrough

To write strikethrough text, put a tilde before and after the text: ~ text ~

Monospaced

To write text in monospaced, place three back quotes before and after the text: “ `text“`

Change the text in WhatsApp before sending the message

Android

Write your message

Before hitting send, hold down the text and select it as a whole

A Pop up bar will open with options such as ‘copy’, ‘paste’, etc. Click on the three vertical dots to open another sub-menu with more options

The options for changing text are the last four in the list: Bold, Italic, Strikethrough or Monospaced.

On iPhone

Write your message

Before hitting send, hold down the text and select it as a whole

Find and click on the BIU option

Select to your liking Bold, Italic or Strikethrough.



