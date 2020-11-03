WhatsApp Messages Disappearing: How They Work

A snapchat can disappear instantly or within 24 hours, an Instagram Story just the same. Can you imagine being able to do that with a text message? Well, that is the basis of the new WhatsApp function called Disappearing Messages, a function that we have been hearing about for a long time, but that until now was in testing.

And when it seemed that the tool was only for groups, according to the official FAQ of the application, it also works for individual chats.

Temporary WhatsApp Messages

To send messages that disappear on WhatsApp, you must activate temporary messages, something that is done like this:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Touch the contact’s name.

Tap Temporary messages.

If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

Select On.

Once activated, new messages sent in chat will disappear after 7 days. The most recent selection will affect all messages in the chat, although this setting does not apply to messages previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, any user can activate or deactivate temporary messages. In a group chat, only administrators can turn temporary messages on or off.

Disappearing messages

This is how Disappearing Messages work:

– If a user does not open WhatsApp during the 7 day period, the message will disappear. However, the message preview could still show in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

– When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a temporary message, the quoted text can remain in the chat after 7 days.

– If a temporary message is forwarded to a chat with temporary messages disabled, the message will not disappear in that chat.

– If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the message will be included in the backup. Temporary messages will be removed when a user restores from a backup.



