WhatsApp merge with Instagram? This is the new novelty

What’s going on? WhatsApp can be accessed from another App and the reason has to do with improving the experience of users and buyers. We explain.

As we well know in Somagnews, WhatsApp is always updating to be at the forefront, continue to provide its users with better experiences and above all meet their needs. Therefore, the instant messaging application is found on another well-known platform, Instagram.

It turns out that Facebook decided to integrate its messaging platforms, so now Instagram launched the possibility for companies to add a button from which you can “chat on WhatsApp” directly.

With this new modality, companies and SMEs can now offer personalized customer service through WhatsApp on Instagram, which facilitates the user and / or buyer experience, with the green messaging platform.

WhatsApp an assistant in the world of sales

Since Instagram is becoming an e-commerce app, in which stores can be established, with a specific tab for purchases and in which products can be sold in Stories, Direct and even Reels, offer customer service personalized customer service through this channel has become essential for SMEs and small businesses.

Knowing this need, Instagram added a new “chat on WhatsApp” button, which is located in the profile next to the “send message” or “call by phone” buttons and which serves so that SMEs and small businesses can offer customer service personalized and fast to your customers and followers.

Beautiful new wallpapers coming to WhatsApp, including custom chat wallpapers… pic.twitter.com/26bhVXzDZ3 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 9, 2020

Remember, that previously what companies did was include the WhatsApp number in their profile bio, but with this new mode it will be easier to get customers to contact them in this way by adding the new button.

Now, if what you want to do is have that same button, you have to know that you need a business Instagram account and a WhatsApp account (it can be private WhatsApp or Business WhatsApp).



