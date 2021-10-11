WhatsApp May Be Working On ‘Communities’ Feature

WhatsApp: This Monday (11), the XDA Developers portal unraveled the latest beta edition of the WhatsApp application and identified a new feature called “Community” — “Community” in free translation. Visible in version 2.21.21.6, the tool has not been detailed by the service and the site speculates that it may be a new form of conversation that will exist alongside traditional groups, bringing more social networking functions to the messenger.

According to the strings, the novelty will use an invitation system to allow the entry of new members. Customers are also able to provide QR codes as a shortcut to access.

Similar to what already exists in the messenger, the initiative will have administrators, who will be able to set permissions for other participants, as well as change descriptions of communities and have access to other settings.

And what can it be?

Initially, the portal speculated that communities were just a change to the name of the existing resource, but the strings are new and one line even mentions groups in its description.

However, without details provided by the company, it is still impossible to determine the objective of the initiative. Among expectations, XDA Developers believes that communities can be channels that bring together multiple groups at the same time. It is also possible that it is a place for transmitting messages with an informational focus, as in the Telegram Channels, and that incorporates threaded discussions.

Someone leaked "Community", under development for WhatsApp. We wanted to wait for some screenshots to introduce it.

Community is a way for users to organize their WhatsApp groups better. Nothing more, it's not something like Twitter and Facebook. Updates will be following soon… — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2021

The WABetaInfo website says it is awaiting screenshots before discussing the leak. In the meantime, all details about the new feature must be considered rumors.