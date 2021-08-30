WhatsApp Makes It Easy To Recover Banned Accounts on Android

WhatsApp is adding a new window to the app that can help those who have had their account unfairly banned by the platform. Available since June on iOS, the novelty is now being tested on the Android operating system.

The function detected by the WABetaInfo website is a direct contact box with the platform’s support and allows the request to review the punishment. In addition, now the messenger will explain exactly what was the reason or non-compliance with the rule, as in the case of spam.

When selecting the new option, you can ask the company to review the ban, including describing the situation in detail. This direct communication channel does not mean that you will have the profile back, but it is a quick way to place the order.

The feature is currently under development for WhatsApp Beta and does not have a precise release date yet. However, the presence in the test version indicates that this may not take long to happen.

Already available in recent editions of WhatsApp Beta for iOS, the new feature can be used in the Android app from test version 2.21.18.5.