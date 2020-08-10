WhatsApp listened to users: here’s the new feature!

Popular messaging app WhatsApp made a crucial decision to transfer the chat history to the new phone. This decision will directly affect both iOS and Android users.

WhatsApp officially started the era of transferring chat history

WhatsApp, which recently came up with a project that enables the use of an account on different devices, is now dealing with the issue of data transfer. As it is known, transferring chat histories to the new device can cause problems when switching from iOS to Android or from Android to iOS.

There are some applications that provide this transfer process, but unfortunately such software does not work consistently. WABetaInfo announced that this innovation is under development.

Testing this feature on the desktop version, WABetaInfo said chat histories could be transferred successfully. The news source, which suggested that the synchronization process should be done with Wi-Fi, stated in a definite language that this innovation will first be activated on the desktop version and then it will come to mobile devices.

Facebook Messenger and Slack have such an infrastructure, but now the usage area of ​​phone numbers is much larger than before. From now on, there will be no problems with chat histories transferred from iOS to Android and from Android to iOS.

It is not yet clear when this innovation will be released. Finally, let’s note that the WhatsApp team has also developed some projects for self-deleted messages.



