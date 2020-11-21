WhatsApp learns how to mute videos before sending them

These new features come after WhatsApp released the self-destructing messages.

WhatsApp continues testing to improve its popular messaging platform; this time, a new feature that will allow users to mute videos before sending them, as well as new wallpapers.

Among the novelties they prepare, there is the configuration of choosing between 32 new bright wallpapers, 29 dark, one personalized and solid colors, for each chat. Also, users will be able to edit its opacity.

WhatsApp released these features in its beta version for Android operating systems and an update for the web version and stable versions will be available soon.

In addition, it will also replace what is currently known as archived chats by “read later”, a change with which notifications of new messages will not be displayed while the chats remain in this section, with the aim of reducing interruptions.

These new features come after WhatsApp released self-destructing messages, a feature that when activated allows users to choose to have messages and files in a conversation automatically deleted every seven days.

The app also redesigned its storage management tool earlier this month that now offers, in addition to cleaning tips, the ability to select and delete all files at once, by checking a single box.

On February 19, 2014, the application was acquired by the Facebook company for $ 19 billion, (of which $ 12 billion corresponded to shares of the social network and the rest was in cash).



