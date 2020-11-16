WhatsApp launches new emojis in Beta version for Android

WhatsApp messenger added a new emoji pack in the latest app update for those who are part of the Beta testing program for Android. The novelties are present in version 2.20.206.11, which started to be distributed as of Friday (13) and gradually arrived in different regions.

The new emojis were already known to the public, as the list of approved people who would join messengers and social networks in 2020 were announced in June by the Unicode Consortium, the group that controls the creation and standardization of these figures.

The focus of the new package is on diversity, both ethnicity and social roles. Men with wedding veils and holding babies, for example, enter the list. Ninjas, people with Christmas clothes and even the traditional sign often used as the Italian “capisce” were added.

In terms of animals, some of the novelties include seals and mammoths. Among the objects, there are several symbols of musical instruments, everyday items (including a traditional slipper) and organs of the body in more realistic representations. The compiler was the site WABetaInfo.

The feature of the new emoji may not have appeared for all users, nor on the WhatsApp Web platform.



