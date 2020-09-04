WhatsApp launches list of security flaws in messenger

WhatsApp created a new page on the messenger’s official website to list in detail all the security vulnerabilities already identified and fixed on the platform. The goal is to be as transparent as possible with users, as there are limitations to doing this on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

On the website, you can find all the bugs and loopholes listed by their own code, as well as a brief description of what each threat represented and in which operating systems it could happen.

The most recent error, for example, is CVE-2020-1894. Because of it, users could fall victim to codes executed by third parties through messages sent via notifications. This problem involved the app for Android version 2.20.35, version 2.20.30 of the messenger for iPhones and WhatsApp Business in build 2.20.20.

Historic

So far, according to the page, WhatsApp had five security flaws fixed in 2020 – five of them fixed the same day they were detected. In the same place, it is also possible to check faults related to 2018 and 2019.

For now, the section of the website is not translated into Brazilian Portuguese, although the page title is already listed as “WhatsApp Security Notices”. The company also stressed that the ideal is to keep the messenger always updated to the latest version, regardless of which platform you use.



