WhatsApp: This Friday (3), in the wake of the premiere of the 5th season of La Casa de Papel, WhatsApp launched a free personalized sticker pack for the series. The set, called Sticker Heist, brings animated stickers with popular characters and different reactions to use in conversations.

The download of the new package is available to all users of the messaging app. Altogether, there are 17 items that can be downloaded with animations of characters such as Professor, Rio and others.