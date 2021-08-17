WhatsApp Launches Its Biggest Advertising Campaign in Brazil

WhatsApp debuted, this Sunday (15), its largest brand advertising campaign in Brazil, through which it will display materials in various channels in the territory until the end of the year. With the motto “Privacy for your messages”, explains the company, the objective of the action is to reinforce the giant’s commitment with the protection of personal messages. The focus is on end-to-end encryption by default for all in-app communications.

According to the company, varied content, disclosed even on social networks, television programs and by influential people and personalities, will emphasize that messages shared on WhatsApp are only among those involved in that conversation, and neither the app nor Facebook, defends , can access them.

“This technology is central to WhatsApp and it’s because of it that millions of users feel comfortable sharing their everyday life with friends and family every day in the app. This new campaign is an expression of the app’s commitment to people’s privacy “, points out Taciana Lopes, Head of Marketing for WhatsApp on Facebook Brazil.

direct language

Also according to WhatsApp, the initiative, headed by the BBDO agency in the United States and India and by AlmapBBDO in Brazil, will exemplify moments of privacy with a direct language, in addition to a fun tone, in order to sharpen the public’s curiosity. A filter on Instagram, he adds, will explain in a playful and educational way what cryptography is and how it works.

“We believe that users share very important moments of their lives on WhatsApp and that’s why we reinforce that all communications are private, thanks to end-to-end encryption”, stresses the executive.