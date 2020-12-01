WhatsApp launches custom wallpapers for every chat

WhatsApp announced today (1) a major update to the version of its iPhone application that promises more personalized options for its users: they are new customizable wallpapers for individual chats, separate backgrounds for light and dark mode, in addition to facilitating the access to sticker libraries.

Although users are now able to customize their wallpapers, the option chosen is shown in all chats. With today’s update, it is possible to personalize the chat of each person with whom you chat, creating a more serious or warmer “mood”.

Personalizing a conversation remains extremely simple: just open the conversation, tap the user’s name at the top and then choose from a variety of options, from background images to personalized sounds.

New stickers available

In addition to the new chat scenarios, there were changes to the stickers function. With a new type of search now in place, it will be easier to find the sticker you want. The update is bringing the new sticker pack “Together at Home”, from the World Health Organization, with several animated gifs.



