WhatsApp: Know who added you with this simple trick

Have you ever wondered who adds you to WhatsApp? Say no more, here we leave you the trick to find out

Do you want to know who has added you to their WhatsApp contacts? La Verdad Noticias has a very simple trick with which this suspicion will no longer be part of your life, and the best of all is that you do not need to install another application or use a third party, simply by having the application on Android or iOS, this secret function can take effect.

And the reality is that many times it has crossed our minds to know if ‘that person’ has eliminated or added us, so without further ado, here is the trick, which you have probably already used before, but you did not know that could help you in this case.

The first thing you have to do is use the distribution lists and send a message to all our contacts to determine who has our number.

Remember that you must write the message you want to broadcast and then send it, but be careful, here you must select ‘send to all contacts’.

As a third step, you must wait a while to give people the opportunity to read it and when you think it is enough, press and hold the message for a few seconds to see its status.

It will be at this time that the name or number of the people who read it will appear, this will happen with the people that you do not have registered in your APP contacts because it will show you if the message has reached them even if you do not have them added, but if they to you.

More details of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the messaging application par excellence, almost anyone who has a smartphone has this application installed, in fact an amazing fact about the APP is that in 2019 alone, more than 100 billion messages were sent, a new record for the messaging app.

That is why people want to know more tricks and functions about this messaging application, so in Somagnews we bring the latest descriptions of the updates that the APP is having, as well as more interesting tricks like the previous one, so we don’t miss the daily information.

