WhatsApp is trying to attract users again after the imposition of the contract. Accordingly, WhatsApp is working on a new voicemail feature.

WhatsApp has started testing a new voicemail feature for iOS users. Android trials of this feature, which is not even in beta yet, are expected to appear very soon. With this new voicemail feature, WhatsApp gets a more user-oriented design.

What does WhatsApp’s new voicemail feature offer?

Currently, only screenshots are shared, and the feature will allow voice messages to be listened outside of the chat. As you know, voice messages on WhatsApp can only be listened in chat. The application will allow to play voice messages outside of chat with some kind of voicemail player.

In this way, users will be able to listen to voice messages on the chats main page without entering the chat. It is also possible to continue the conversation after you start playing this message, according to the first leaks. In short, WhatsApp is developing a kind of audio media player.

More details for the WhatsApp voice message playback feature have not yet emerged. One of the curious details is whether the voice message on the chats is the last message sent. It is a matter of curiosity whether the user will be given a choice here.

WhatsApp and the new voicemail feature it tried

The chat application has finally offered new improvements for the disappearing messages it collected from Telegram. With this innovation offered for beta users, it is now possible to assign a timer to disappearing messages.

WhatsApp has also recently presented the chat bubbles design it brought to the Android side to iOS beta users. This new design will soon come to all iPhone models.

WhatsApp has introduced features that make it easy to transfer data between iOS and Android phones in the past weeks. Accordingly, the platform, which first paved the way for data transfer between iOS and Android, later started to allow iOS transfer from Android.

One of the biggest ordeals for the chat application is the in-chat search feature. Especially when you make an old-dated search, the application finds the chat only based on words. Among the recently tried WhatsApp features, date-based search also appeared.

WhatsApp has recently introduced how to open WhatsApp Web from a PC without the phone that users are most worried about. Again, the application seeks to offer multi-device support to the iOS side. It is expected that this support will also come to the Android side.