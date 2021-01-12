WhatsApp is trying to protect itself! Details

The messenger WhatsApp went to Twitter to defend himself. The platform published a position on the new terms of use and data sharing for the application – which include sending information to the company that owns the application, Facebook, as the most controversial point.

The infographic created indicates what WhatsApp can and cannot do, in addition to indicating the user’s powers. Among these possibilities, there is the option to download the data whenever you want and put an “expiration date” on messages considered important, but which should even disappear from your device.

Among the impossibilities of WhatsApp, the app states that:

WhatsApp and Facebook cannot see your private messages or listen to calls;

WhatsApp does not maintain lists of who everyone is sending messages to or calling;

WhatsApp does not share your contacts with Facebook;

WhatsApp and Facebook cannot see your shared location;

WhatsApp groups remain private.

“We would like to address some rumors and be 100% clear, we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. (…) Our update to the privacy policies does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family “, says the publication. The public is divided on comments, especially after news that agreeing to the new terms would be mandatory. Even a Brazilian consumer protection agency can intervene.

That’s true? Not entirely

The Android Authority website analyzed the messages and, when comparing with the current WhatsApp policies, found some incompatibilities. Despite denying the exchange of chat content with Facebook, the platform’s updated FAQ lists a series of parallel information that ends up in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg’s company – including the vague “information about how you interact with others”.