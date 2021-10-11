WhatsApp is testing a new feature!

WhatsApp continues testing on a new feature. What does the new update for Android users bring?

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature. After the hour-long collapse of Facebook and its platforms last week, many people joined Telegram. The rivalry between the two messaging apps has thus heated up again.

However, news continues to come that WhatsApp is working on new features. Finally, today, the platform has released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program. Here are the new features…

WhatsApp improves backup feature

With the new update released in the Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp has increased its version to 2.21.21.7. With this update, the backup feature is improved.

WhatsApp had activated end-to-end encrypted backups with the 2.21.21.5 beta update. Finally, today it is releasing beta version 2.21.21.7, offering encrypted backup for more beta testers. Also, the platform is working on a new partition where users can manage the backup size.

With the backup size feature, users can exclude certain media to be included in the next backup. However, the feature is under development and will be released in a future update. We don’t know the release date yet.



(Photo: WABetaInfo)

However, there may be a different reason why WhatsApp developed this feature. Because WhatsApp backups are not included in the Google Drive storage quota due to the agreement between the messaging platform and Google. However, Google will stop offering unlimited storage for WhatsApp’s backups and switch to a limited plan (2000MB per user).

Also, this new plan has not been announced yet and everything could change in the coming weeks. But ultimately, it looks like this will be the new way to store WhatsApp backups on Google Drive. Meanwhile, Google Photos had stopped offering unlimited storage a few months ago.