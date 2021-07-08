WhatsApp Is Changing Its Popular Feature

WhatsApp introduced a new feature in its beta version. Accordingly, WhatsApp offers an innovation in sending links.

With the 2.21.4.15 patch released through the Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp made link submissions more useful and efficient. There is no information about when the stable version of the feature, which is currently under development, will be released.

The feature, called “Large link preview” in the beta notes, will offer high-quality preview on submitted links. The application, which currently fits previews in four lines with thumbnails, is one step closer to Telegram with its new update.

The new feature will be available for both Android and iOS

Although the feature shared by WABetaInfo on his Twitter account may seem insignificant for many users, it is considered to be very important in terms of efficiency. With the new feature, when users want to send a link to each other, they will now be able to see what the link is about without going to the address, thanks to a larger preview.

It will be possible to choose the video quality in WhatsApp

Alongside the “big link preview”, WhatsApp is also changing the video quality. As you may remember, it was announced in the news that emerged in the past days that the application will offer the opportunity to choose the video quality.

Accordingly, it will allow you to choose the video quality in three different options: “automatic, best quality and data saving”. It is stated that this feature, which is currently being tested in the beta version, is very popular with users.

According to the new feature, if your internet is low, you can turn on the “data saver” option. When you activate the “Automatic” option, the application will provide the best balance between image quality and internet consumption, depending on the connection type. When you are connected to the Wi-Fi network, you will be able to open videos with the “best quality” option.