WhatsApp: investigation from Germany too

WhatsApp is facing a huge backlash due to a change in its privacy policy that will allow all users in Facebook-owned apps to collect their data in one place. WhatsApp is now due to some legal problems, a German company has taken action to stop the update of WhatsApp.

“WhatsApp privacy policy is against the law”

The new privacy policy offered by WhatsApp to its users caused reactions from day one. An investigation was launched against WhatsApp and Facebook, and the obligation to share data was stopped ex officio. The new claims are that the policy creates important legal problems. According to Bloomberg’s report, Johannes Caspar, Hamburg’s Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, announced that an action has been taken to stop the company’s privacy policy update. Saying that they fear that Facebook will expand the marketing and advertising business of the company by collecting the data from WhatsApp, the commissioner stated that they wanted the new policy to be stopped for this reason.

“At the moment there are reasons to believe that the data sharing provisions between WhatsApp and Facebook are intended to be unlawfully enforced due to the lack of voluntary and informed consent. “When the unlawful consent pressure on millions of people is ended, a formal administrative procedure has been launched to protect data subjects,” he said.

The initiated process generally aims to reach a decision before May 15, 2021, the date when users must accept the new privacy policy or stop using WhatsApp. The decision will only apply to users residing in Germany. However, it seems likely that the decision will set a precedent for other countries and regulators as well.

Four years ago, the same institution launched an investigation into the company regarding changes in information sharing among Facebook companies. As a result of the investigation, data sharing between Facebook and WhatsApp has since become more limited in the EU compared to other regions. The latest update published was reacted by millions of users. So much so that many users turned to alternative apps such as Telegram and Signal.