WhatsApp introduced its feature that makes group calling easier!

WhatsApp has made it easier for users with its beta update. Group calls just got easier.

WhatsApp recently rolled out the 2.21.19.15 beta update. The innovation, which brings some minor improvements, offers the opportunity to search quickly from the group section. The instant messaging app introduced shortcuts to make audio and video calls when you open the screen in the group pane.

WhatsApp added shortcuts to group calling section

The shortcuts on your WhatsApp group are currently included in the application. If you can’t see them for group cards, it means this feature is not available to you yet. That means you have to wait for a new update.

Right next to the GIF button is a button that allows users to mute the video and share the videos in a format without sound. There is also a box next to the Video Mute button that provides information about the size and length of the video. As noted by WABetaInfo, every time a user edits a video, its size and length are updated instantly.

