WhatsApp increases image size in conversations

WhatsApp messenger is changing the way images sent or received appear in a chat window. In the next versions of the application, they will appear larger than before, respecting the original dimensions of the file.

This means that the messenger will no longer make a random cut in the center of the photo and leave it square. If it is a portrait vertically, for example, this format will be kept in the preview even before you select to download and open the file.

The news is very similar to one that Twitter recently announced. Who brought the information was the website WABetaInfo, which is always keeping an eye on the news that appear in test versions of the app.

For now, the feature is only released for Beta 2.21.70.11 on Android and the Beta version 2.21.70.11 of iOS. There is still no deadline for the novelty to reach the stable versions of the platform.